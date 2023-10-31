Exclusive: Possible that £53m La Liga star could move to Arsenal in 2024 as talks ongoing

Arsenal have been looking at the possibility of bringing in a new midfielder in 2024 but as of now, talks of one arriving in January are premature.

The Gunners are currently holding formative internal talks on all potential names that could be pursued next year as the future of Thomas Partey at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Two names that have been heavily linked to Arsenal are Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

According to Ben Jacobs, the French star is very unlikely to leave the Bernabeu anytime soon but the Spanish midfielder could be an option as he has a £53m release clause in his current contract.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs provided the latest on Arsenal’s search for a new midfielder.

“Thomas Partey has a muscle injury but is expected back in a few weeks. His injury has prompted rumours of a new midfielder arriving, but it’s a bit premature to be leaping to that conclusion,” the journalist wrote.

“Partey was subject of firm Saudi interest over the summer and Mikel Arteta is delighted he’s still at the club. There is just frustration that Partey’s minutes have been so limited this season.

“Links with Aurelien Tchouameni are wide of the mark. There has been no approach. Tchouameni wants to stay at Real Madrid, who also have no desire to sell.

“Martin Zubimendi is perhaps more possible in 2024. Arsenal wanted the Real Sociedad midfielder in January but there was no player buy-in and the La Liga club also didn’t want to sell. Zubimendi has a £53m release clause.

“Right now, Arsenal are only holding formative internal talks on all potential names. And from what I am told, if Arsenal have their way they could well look a bit closer to home. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is still appreciated. It’s tough because he’s enjoying life at Villa under Unai Emery.”