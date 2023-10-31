Exclusive: Transfer expert says £80m Chelsea target is “gettable” in January but Osimhen ruled out

Chelsea will enter both transfer markets in 2024 in search of a striker and transfer expert Ben Jacobs has provided an update on where the West London club are at with their search.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer, who has originally meant to provide backup to Christopher Nkunku, but the French star picked up a serious injury during pre-season which has kept him out of action ever since.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have struggled to score goals at times this season, with Chelsea netting just 13 so far, half of what Aston Villa and Newcastle have managed.

Two names that have been linked to Stamford Bridge have been Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney and journalist Ben Jacobs has an update on Pochettino’s search for a number nine.

Ben Jacobs on Chelsea’s search for a striker

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs said that Chelsea have a chance of landing Toney but Osimhen will be nearly impossible.

The journalist said: “Chelsea do want another striker in 2024 but no final decision has been made yet as to whether to move in January or wait until summer. There is faith in Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja and a feeling within the club that Christopher Nkunku’s return from a knee injury could make all the difference.

“It will be near impossible for Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen mid-season. Although the Nigerian forward hasn’t extended his Napoli contract, Aurelio De Laurentiis just doesn’t want to sell in January. There’s no doubt Osimhen will leave for over €100m if he doesn’t extend, but Napoli are prepared to wait until summer unless they receive an astronomical offer.

“Ivan Toney is a more ‘gettable’ target in January. Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have all held internal discussions about him. Brentford want at least £65m, but several sources feel that number could be closer to £80m.”