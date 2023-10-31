Exclusive: Top clubs scouting Bundesliga wonderkid ahead of potential transfer, says expert

A number of top clubs have sent their scouts to watch Eintracht Frankfurt midfield wonderkid Hugo Larsson, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The 19-year-old is establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment, and one imagines it’s going to be increasingly difficult for Eintracht Frankfurt to keep hold of him.

Still, for now Romano insists the Bundesliga outfit are going to do their best not to let go of Larsson, whilst also stressing that there is nothing particularly concrete happening with this potential transfer at the moment.

It’s obviously normal for top clubs to send their scouts to watch the best young players, so Larsson was always likely to come onto their radar, but it seems we’re still some way off from any negotiations or offers taking place for the Swedish teenager.

Discussing Larsson’s situation in today’s column, Romano said: “Hugo Larsson – An exciting young player attracting interest, but I don’t have anything specific in terms of clubs moving yet, it’s too early and also I expect Eintracht Frankfurt to keep him in January 100%.

“He’s attracting interest in terms of clubs travelling to scout and follow him, but nothing more concrete than that so far.”