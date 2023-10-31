Kylian Mbappe smiled and winked when asked by El Chiringuito about a potential transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

The France international is coming towards the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, meaning he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this current campaign.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Mbappe, and it seems he didn’t make too much effort to play down the speculation in the video clip below…

? IMAGEN @elchiringuitotv ? ? Madridista, ILUSIÓNATE con el GUIÑO de MBAPPÉ. ?? @10JoseAlvarez: "¿El año que viene al Madrid o no?" pic.twitter.com/W37CHOzxjS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 31, 2023

Mbappe is one of the finest footballers on the planet and it would truly be exciting to see him alongside other elite young players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior at the Bernabeu.