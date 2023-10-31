Video: Kylian Mbappe gives intriguing response to being asked about Real Madrid transfer

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe smiled and winked when asked by El Chiringuito about a potential transfer to Real Madrid next summer.

The France international is coming towards the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, meaning he could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this current campaign.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Mbappe, and it seems he didn’t make too much effort to play down the speculation in the video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham linked with a move for 23-year-old Serie A utility man
Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool keen on €40m-rated defender
Aston Villa and West Ham keen on 26-year-old Serie A ace

Mbappe is one of the finest footballers on the planet and it would truly be exciting to see him alongside other elite young players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior at the Bernabeu.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.