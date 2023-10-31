Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has spoken out on his future amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Argentina international is one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day, and there’s long been speculation about him potentially moving to the Premier League or to another major Champions League club.

During the summer, Martinez was said to be on the radar of both Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Football Insider, though those clubs ended up making different signings up front, with Rasmus Hojlund moving to Old Trafford while Nicolas Jackson made the move to Stamford Bridge.

It seems Martinez isn’t that keen on leaving Inter anyway, if his quote below, as cited by Fabrizio Romano on X, is anything to go by…

?? Lautaro Martinez when asked about Real Madrid: “It’s clear that Real Madrid are an important team… but my head and heart are always with Inter”. “I’m very happy there”, Lautaro said from Paris. pic.twitter.com/q86lCrFkzL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2023

Martinez could undoubtedly be a fine signing to help Real Madrid replace club legend Karim Benzema, though of course it would also still be exciting to see him in English football at some point.

Chelsea could probably still do with a striker as Jackson has been unconvincing so far, while Hojlund has also been a little below expectations for Man Utd.