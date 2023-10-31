Former Leeds United striker Max Dean is attracting interest from several English clubs after his recent form for MK Dons.

That is according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who report Dean’s run in front of goal over the last few weeks has alerted scouts to the player, with Leeds possessing a sell-on clause in any potential deal.

Dean has scored in MK Dons’ last two matches to take his tally up to four in four, helping them pick up maximum points from fixtures with Bradford City and Swindon Town – leaving them twelfth in League Two.

The 19-year-old came through the academy of Leeds and netted 16 goals in 38 appearances for the Whites’ U23s.

Dean was behind the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood in terms of the young attackers with the most potential when at the club, therefore, fans were not very disappointed when he left but the Yorkshire club could benefit from him having been at the club in the near future.