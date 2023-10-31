Leeds summer signing could leave after only few months at the club

Former Leeds United star Paul Robinson believes Ethan Ampadu is too good for the Championship and that he will have several suitors from the Premier League watching him closely.

The Welshman has made an immediate impact for Leeds after his summer arrival and has started in all of the club’s fixtures in all competitions this season

His performances in the middle of the park will certainly have caught the attention of Premier League suitors ahead of the January transfer window but the Yorkshire club will want to lose him as they push for a return back to the top flight.

According to Paul Robinson, the former goalkeeper expects there to be interest from big clubs in Ampadu and claims he is better than the Championship, but noted the need for Leeds to have Premier League-ready stars if they want to get out of one of the toughest leagues in the World.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “Leeds United are a Premier League club in the Championship, looking to get out. To do that, you’ve got to have players better than everyone else in the Championship.

“Ampadu is one of those. There will be a lot of suitors from the Premier League if the club were to get out of there this season. He is better than the Championship – that’s the whole idea.

“Ampadu is a quality player, you look at his CV, you look at his history. But, Leeds are a draw. They can attract players of that quality because of the history and the ambitions of the club.“