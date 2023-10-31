Liverpool face competition from Arsenal for versatile defender playing with European giants

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a right-back ahead of the 2024 transfer windows and the Reds will face competition from Arsenal for one of their targets.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp would like to add a new right-back, who can also play in other defensive roles, to his squad and one name on the Merseyside club’s list is Ajax’s Devyne Rensch.

The 20-year-old has played as a right-back for European giants this season but can also do a job at centre-back, defensive midfield and left-back.

The Dutch star has bagged one assist across the nine games he has featured in this season but has missed out on Ajax’s last three outings with an injury.

Rensch is out of contract at Ajax in 2025, which means next summer would be the ideal time to sell the youngster if he does not sign a new deal in Amsterdam.

Klopp wants cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold as Joe Gomez filled in for the England star throughout his injury spell earlier this season. The German coach was also in the market for a centre-back this summer but never brought one to Anfield, therefore, Rensch would tick both boxes.

The Reds face competition from Premier League title rivals Arsenal who are also closely monitoring the Netherlands international.

The 20-year-old would likely be cover for Ben White at the Emirates but just like at Liverpool, his versatility would be useful to Mikel Arteta.