Manchester United have reportedly been tipped as one to watch in the potential transfer race for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

It seems the Portugal international’s future at the San Siro is no longer as certain as it was in the recent past, and that could mean Man Utd are one big name who could pounce for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

Their report explains that there are some issues brewing between Leao and Milan manager Stefano Pioli, though it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will definitely move for him after only fairly recently tying both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho down to new deals.

The pair are good options for United on that left-hand side, so it’s not immediately clear that Leao would necessarily be seen as a priority for the club any time soon.

Still, MUFC could do well to consider Leao after the dip in form suffered by Rashford this season, while other attacking players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have also struggled.

One imagines Leao will also surely have interest from other top clubs in the Premier League, so United might live to regret it if he ends up strengthening one of their rivals.