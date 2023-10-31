Manchester City want away linked with surprise move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been offered a chance to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international has struggled to settle into Pep Guardiola’s squad since making the move from Leeds two seasons ago.

At the time, Phillips was regarded as one of the best players in his position in the league, which is why Manchester City were willing to spend £45m to secure his signature.

But the 27-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Treble winners since with only five of them being starts.

It is no secret that the club are willing to sell him and a host of clubs have shown interest over the past few months,

The most surprising of which is Real Madrid who according to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, have been contacted by Phillips’ agent over a potential transfer.

Los Blancos currently have one of the best midfields in the world and with Jude Bellingham performing exceptionally well, it’s difficult to see Phillips making the move.