Mauricio Pochettino says huge star set to return to Chelsea’s starting 11 on Wednesday

Chelsea host Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup last 16 on Wednesday night and Mauricio Pochettino has stated that one of his best players is set to return to the starting 11.
Club captain Reece James has not started a match for the Blues since August after picking up an injury in the first game of the season against Liverpool but Pochettino has said that the full-back will start against Blackburn on Wednesday.
Speaking about his team selection at his press conference on Tuesday, Pochettino discussed James’ return and stated via the Evening Standard: “I can confirm he is going to start.
“The captain is ready. It’s good for the team, it’s good for him to start from the beginning. We can see after, checking always how he is performing.”
James was made club captain by Pochettino ahead of the new season but has yet to have a big effect on the pitch due to his injury.
His return will be a big boost for the West London club who are looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend.
The Blues have a tough run of fixtures ahead of them and the timing of the defender’s return could not be better.