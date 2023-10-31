Mauricio Pochettino says huge star set to return to Chelsea’s starting 11 on Wednesday

Chelsea host Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup last 16 on Wednesday night and Mauricio Pochettino has stated that one of his best players is set to return to the starting 11.

Club captain Reece James has not started a match for the Blues since August after picking up an injury in the first game of the season against Liverpool but Pochettino has said that the full-back will start against Blackburn on Wednesday.

Speaking about his team selection at his press conference on Tuesday, Pochettino discussed James’ return and stated via the Evening Standard: “I can confirm he is going to start.