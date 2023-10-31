‘Really likes Leeds’ – Journalist claims £25m winger is keen on playing for Farke

Things are really beginning to look up for Leeds United after a shaky start to the season, with Daniel Farke starting to get the best out of his squad.

They currently sit in third position in the Championship table, a ‘best of the rest’ consider they’re at least nine points behind second place Ipswich Town, a gap that will increase to 12 points if they win their game in hand.

The motivation for Farke and the Elland Road outfit is to start chipping away at the points gap and start reeling in Ipswich and runaway leaders, Leicester City.

Out of the top three, Leeds are the team under the least amount of pressure given that the top two need to keep winning and ensure the gap remains.

One player that’s been a threat to opposition sides in every game he plays is Crysencio Summerville.

The match winner against Norwich, Summerville has been an integral part of Leeds’ rise up the table.

Fortunately for Farke and the Leeds faithful, despite Premier League interest it’s believed that the player wants to hang around in Yorkshire.

“A January exit is by no means guaranteed because he is integral to Leeds at the moment. Naturally, there’s going to be interest, as there was over the summer. Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley, for example, have all looked at the player,” journalist, Ben Jacobs, told Give Me Sport.

“But it’s a very different situation to Wilfried Gnonto, who ended up staying but tried to force his way out of the club and then eventually apologised to Daniel Farke. Angus Kinnear, Leeds’ chief executive, played a big role in smoothing that situation over.

“With Summerville, he was a model professional and has a very strong relationship with Farke. In many ways, it was the player himself that wanted to stay at Leeds last summer, rather than drive an exit.

“That is highly significant in all of this because Summerville really likes Leeds and is settled at Leeds. He felt, over the summer, that Leeds was the best place for him to be, which means that Leeds have got a bit more control over this one than with Gnonto.”

As long as the wide man can remain free of injury and continue with his good form, Leeds have a good chance to keep themselves in the automatic promotion conversation until the last knockings of the 2023/24 campaign.