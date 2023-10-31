Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Muller’s future at Bayern Munich has not been decided yet despite him edging closer and closer to the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into the situation regarding Muller, which could take some time to be fully resolved.

The experienced German forward has had a superb career at Bayern, and one imagines he could still have a role to play for the club, even if he’s no longer at his peak and other players could start ahead of him more regularly now.

Romano has suggested it will be up to Muller to decide if he wants to renew with the Bavarian giants, and that for now his focus is only on what’s happening on the pitch, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for more clarity on this situation.

“Bayern will let Muller decide his future as he approaches the end of his contract. They’re not in a rush, it depends on the player’s plan,” Romano said.

“Thomas wants to focus on the pitch now, no decision has been made and usually this kind of decisions are always made when we’re close to the end of the season, not now.”