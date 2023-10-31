Tottenham eye up Serie A star to complete their midfield

Tottenham are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu to reinforce and complete their midfield.

Ange Postecoglou has revolutionised the North London side in such a short space of time as they currently sit top of the Premier League after 10 games played.

The summer signing of James Maddison seems to have been a masterstroke by the club as he has shown that he can perform at the highest level consistently.

Alongside Yves Bissouma, the pair make a formidable partnership in the middle of the park but Postecoglou still wants to add another midfielder.

According to reports from InterLive, Calhanoglu is viewed as the perfect man to come in and complete the midfield.

At 29, Inter Milan will reportedly demand in the region of £43m from Spurs if they do enter the market from him in either the winter or summer transfer windows.