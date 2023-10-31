West Ham want to bring England striker back to Premier League as Ings replacement

It’s very clear indeed where West Ham’s problems lie this season, even if they began the 2023/24 campaign in reasonable enough fashion.

With 10 games gone in the campaign so far, they’re one of only two teams in the top 11 sides in the Premier League with a negative goal difference.

Why? It’s because they don’t score enough goals.

With 33-year-old striker, Michail Antonio, not getting any younger and Danny Ings being a complete waste of space so far this season, the Hammers front line boast an embarrassing two goals between them, both scored by Antonio, per WhoScored.

If David Moyes doesn’t want to be spending the second half of the season battling against a slide down the table, then acquiring a striker in the January transfer window is a must.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “Major blunder” – Agbonlahor rips Palace man for his comments after Tottenham game Pundit angered by Messi winning Ballon d’Or as it was undeserved Shearer in awe of 6ft 4in midfielder Newcastle want to sign

It beggars belief why the club didn’t prioritise one in the summer window but there’s no use worrying about that now.

According to Calciomercato, West Ham are one of a clutch of teams that are ‘vigilant and determined to obtain new information’ on Roma’s England striker, Tammy Abraham.

Though injured at present, he would surely represent an affordable incoming transfer in Janaury and is unlikely to do any worse than his contemporaries, Ings and Antonio.

The Irons need to be right on it in terms of a striker hunt so that as soon as the window opens, they can hit their ground running with their new purchase.