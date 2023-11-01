20-year-old with over 100 first-team appearances already is a target for Liverpool

Liverpool have had a great start to their 2023/24 campaign under Jurgen Klopp, which may have come as quite the surprise to many given how much under par the Reds were in the previous Premier League campaign.

Some studious transfer business together with the squad seemingly getting the bit between their teeth again has manifested itself into some high quality performances, and results have followed.

At the time of writing, Liverpool are nestled nicely in fourth place, just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, and with the experience of a recent Premier League winning season behind them.

Whilst it’s true that they also have serial winners, Man City, and Arsenal above them, Liverpool are in an ideal position at this point in the campaign and, as long as they can keep pace with the top three, there’s no reason why, January purchases notwithstanding, they can’t be in the title conversation towards the business end of the campaign.

Transfer business in the new year for any of the clubs in the English top-flight could be the difference maker in terms of relative success or failure, and that’s perhaps why Liverpool are keeping tabs on highly-rated Ajax ace, Devyne Rensch.

According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old, who has already played over 100 first-team games for the Dutch giants, is a target for both the Reds and, potentially, Arsenal.

An experienced right-back who can play in other roles when required, it’s clear why his versatility may be of interest.