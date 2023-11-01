Arsenal close to reaching contract agreement with 26-year-old first-team star

After the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with another important first-team player.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the next player on Mikel Arteta’s list to tie down on new and improved terms is defender Ben White.

Since joining Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago, White, 26, has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most resolute and trusted defenders.

Not only is the 26-year-old extremely consistent, but he is also very versatile in defence. Adapting his game to play at right-back, as well as centre-back, White is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most underrated stars. Not with his manager though; clearly.

Arteta is thought to be desperate to extend White’s deal, which currently is set to expire in 2026, and there is genuine hope an agreement can be reached, and then confirmed, in the coming months.

During his two years at the Emirates, White, who also has four senior international caps to his name, has scored three goals in 80 games in all competitions.