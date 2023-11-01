Arsenal close to reaching contract agreement with 26-year-old first-team star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

After the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with another important first-team player.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the next player on Mikel Arteta’s list to tie down on new and improved terms is defender Ben White.

Since joining Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion two years ago, White, 26, has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most resolute and trusted defenders.

More Stories / Latest News
Borussia Dortmund working on potential double-deal to re-sign Jadon Sancho
Chelsea could get chance to re-sign former player but have another priority transfer target
Spurs warned against pursuing deal to sign Real Madrid veteran

Not only is the 26-year-old extremely consistent, but he is also very versatile in defence. Adapting his game to play at right-back, as well as centre-back, White is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most underrated stars. Not with his manager though; clearly.

Arteta is thought to be desperate to extend White’s deal, which currently is set to expire in 2026, and there is genuine hope an agreement can be reached, and then confirmed, in the coming months.

During his two years at the Emirates, White, who also has four senior international caps to his name, has scored three goals in 80 games in all competitions.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.