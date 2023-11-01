Arsenal transfer news: Star cleared for £80m Gunners move, TWO bids rejected for key man, & more

Hello and welcome to my exclusive column rounding up the latest Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal blocked TWO clubs from signing Jakub Kiwior – FULL STORY

Mikel Arteta not only prevented Jakub Kiwior from joining Sevilla on loan, but a club from Italy as well, with the Poland international a key part of Arsenal’s plans this season.

Ivan Toney could cost as much as £80m – FULL STORY

Brentford could demand Arsenal and Chelsea pay as much as £80m for the signing of Ivan Toney this January, according to my fellow columnist Ben Jacobs.

Dani Olmo has a release clause amid Arsenal links – FULL STORY

Dani Olmo has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and other top clubs and can leave for a bargain fee in 2024, with a clause that only recently became active.

PLUS: Don’t miss the latest from Mikel Arteta’s press conference ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal!

