Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal actually had two suitors in the market for Jakub Kiwior during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners only signed Kiwior during last January’s window, bringing the talented young Polish defender in from Serie A side Spezia, and he’s quickly shown his value as a versatile and reliable squad player in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Still, writing in his Daily Briefing column today, Romano explained that Kiwior quickly attracted suitors during the summer, with Sevilla and an unnamed Italian club apparently keen to sign the 23-year-old on loan.

However, Arsenal wanted to keep hold of Kiwior, and it looks the right decision too as he’s settled in well at the Emirates Stadium and can surely have an important role to play over the course of a long season when the club are bound to have injuries or a need to simply rest players from time to time.

Discussing Kiwior’s situation, Romano said: “It’s been reported that Mikel Arteta stopped Jakub Kiwior from leaving Arsenal on loan in the summer.

“Sevilla were interested in the Polish defender, it’s true, and there was also an unnamed Italian club keen on signing him.

“But Arsenal always wanted Jakub to stay and be part of the rotations this season, so there was never a concrete chance of leaving the club.”