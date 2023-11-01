BBC pundit blames David Moyes for what he’s done to West Ham striker

Nigel Reo-Coker has criticised David Moyes for playing Mohammed Kudus in an unorthodox position during West Ham United’s recent 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton.

Kudus was awarded his first domestic start last weekend since his move to London in the summer. However, after opting to play him just behind Michail Antonio in a central position, David Moyes opted against playing the tricky Ghanian in his usual right-wing position, and Reo-Coker believes this was a poor decision.

Speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast he said: “When you say attacking selection this weekend (vs Everton), for me why is he playing Kudus in the middle instead of out wide?

“I think Kudus can have the same impact as Doku does for Manchester City. Paqueta should be your middle-man, he’s the guy that can orchestrate everything. I think playing Kudus in the middle is something for me you can kind of question. He needs to be out wide, high, one-on-one against defenders and then producing his magic up there.”