Borussia Dortmund working on potential double-deal to re-sign Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund could allow Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to leave the club on loan as a way to facilitate the potential return of Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the two players, who share the same agent, could both make winter switches.

Dortmund are thought to be keen to bring Sancho, 23, back to the Signal Iduna Park Stadium following the winger’s public falling out at Manchester United with manager Erik Ten Hag. Working out a deal won’t be easy though.

The 23-year-old, according to Spotrac, earns a whopping £250,000-per week; wages Dortmund will be unable to match, and that will require the Red Devils to come to a compromise.

And although a permanent sale in January will be Ten Hag’s preference, the Premier League giants are thought to be open to sanctioning a loan, and Bynoe-Gittens, 19, is likely to be the player offloaded by Dortmund as a way to make room for United’s troubled number 25.

Despite being viewed as a prospect, Bynoe-Gittens, who has started just two Bundesliga matches this season, is struggling to get the game time he needs to continue his development.

Consequently, a potential double-loan could see both players granted their wishes with either club solving their current issues.

However, one thing is for sure, after paying Dortmund £73 million for Sancho less than three years ago, United, who are almost certain to part ways with the 23-year-old in the coming window, will once again be viewed as the saga’s biggest losers.