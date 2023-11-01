Chelsea 1 – 0 Blackburn: Benoit Badiashile opens scoring for Blues (video)

Chelsea have taken a first-half lead against Blackburn during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at Stamford Bridge.
Eager to secure his team’s place in the competition’s quarter-finals, Mauricio Pochettino would have been demanding to see an improved performance against tonight’s Championship-level opposition.
And after opening the scoring after just 30 minutes thanks to a calmy placed volley by defender Benoit Badiashile, the Blues have taken a huge step toward progressing beyond tonight’s round.
Pictures courtesy of Carabao Cup.
??| GOAL: Badiashile scores for Chelsea.
Chelsea 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 1, 2023
Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.