Chelsea 1 – 0 Blackburn: Benoit Badiashile opens scoring for Blues (video)

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have taken a first-half lead against Blackburn during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Eager to secure his team’s place in the competition’s quarter-finals, Mauricio Pochettino would have been demanding to see an improved performance against tonight’s Championship-level opposition.

And after opening the scoring after just 30 minutes thanks to a calmy placed volley by defender Benoit Badiashile, the Blues have taken a huge step toward progressing beyond tonight’s round.

Pictures courtesy of Carabao Cup.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

