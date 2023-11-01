Chelsea 2 – 0 Blackburn: Raheem Sterling doubles Blues’ lead (video)

Chelsea have doubled their lead against Blackburn during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Coming into tonight’s game off the back of a crushing Premier League defeat against Brentford, Chelsea would have known they had to bounce back with a win against Championship-level opposition.

And so far, so good for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Beniot Badashile gave the home team the lead before Raheem Sterling scored an excellent second-half strike.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

