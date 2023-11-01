Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out on striker Nicolas Jackson amid his struggles for the Chelsea first-team since he joined the club this summer.

The Blues were clearly in need of a goal-scorer to join their squad this season after their struggles last term, but the jury is still out on whether or not Jackson was the right calibre of player to do the job.

Rather worryingly, it seems Pochettino has admitted that the Senegal international is feeling pretty fragile after his early struggles at Stamford Bridge, with the manager describing the player as suffering.

“You cannot abuse, even if you say ‘wake up’, because it is not right,” Pochettino said, as quoted by the Times. “Of course it is not the worst thing that has happened in football, but we are very sensitive in this situation where a player is suffering.

“For different reasons he is suffering; he has suffered an injury. You are at Chelsea and you are 21 and you want to perform and score goals and for the team to win.

“It was in the 43rd minute. I said after the game it was not a big problem, the fan is right to say, ‘OK, come on, wake up,’ but it was the moment, not the situation.

“Nico needs support. I understand the fans. They are entitled to say what they want, but it was a really quiet moment and it was out of context. At this moment you are fragile, you need help, you need confidence and you need trust and this can change your focus.”

Chelsea fans may perhaps be questioning if Jackson really has the mentality to lead the line for such a big club, with Pochettino seemingly unhappy with criticism coming the player’s way, as it may be that he’s struggling to take it on board.

It will be interesting to see if CFC keep faith in Jackson by the time the chance comes for them to strengthen their squad again in January.