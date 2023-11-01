Chelsea could get chance to re-sign former player but have another priority transfer target

Chelsea could reportedly get the chance to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club as part of any deal to make Romelu Lukaku’s move to Roma permanent.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will decide to go for this, however, as it seems Napoli forward Victor Osimhen remains their top target up front, according to Calciomercato.

Abraham started brightly at Roma but has somewhat faded in more recent times, so it remains to be seen if he’d really be viewed as an ideal signing to bolster this struggling Chelsea attack.

Osimhen, by contrast, has been in truly world class form for Napoli, with the Nigeria international firmly establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in his position.

If Chelsea are to go the next level under Mauricio Pochettino, a signing like Osimhen to come in as an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja is surely what is needed.

Abraham had his moments in a Chelsea shirt, but he’s probably never quite going to be the required standard to play regularly for the Blues.