Contract talks stall for Man United crowd favourite hinting at more problems for Erik ten Hag

It appears as though Erik ten Hag is becoming more beleaguered at Man United by the day.

The Dutchman has overseen one of the worst periods in the club’s history both on and off the pitch, with the performance in the derby a real low point this season.

United were so far behind neighbours City as to be embarrassed, and it’s no wonder that ten Hag has apparently refused to face the press ahead of the Carabao Cup tie against the team that they beat in last season’s final, Newcastle United.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, contract talks have stalled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and, to stop him speaking to other clubs in January – as his current deal runs out at the end of June – United are planning to give him a year’s extension in order that they can resume talks in the new year.

The fact that talks have stalled in the first place is a bit of a worry, given that when he’s fit Wan-Bissaka is one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, by activating the extension shows some foresight and proactiveness on United’s part and gives them the breathing space they need to ensure that they can agree upon the right deal for all parties.