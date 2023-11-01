Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target with €60m release clause could move in 2024, says expert

Arsenal and Chelsea may be interested to learn that Dani Olmo could be a potential transfer to watch out for in 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The 25-year-old has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and could surely play for one of the top Premier League clubs, with the player recently linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea by Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Olmo could surely be a fine fit for the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea, but it seems nothing is happening with the Spaniard for the time being, according to Romano.

The journalist did not name any specific clubs chasing Olmo, though he did say that he could be one to watch in 2024 as he now has a release clause in his contract, worth €60million.

Arsenal or Chelsea would surely have little trouble affording that, and could feel it’s a worthwhile investment to give them more depth in attack, though both sides already have a lot of talent in that position, so it remains to be seen if Olmo would opt to move there or to consider other options where he might be more of a regular starter.

“Dani Olmo – As I reported at the beginning of June, there’s a release clause for €60m starting from 2024; it was not available this summer,” Romano said.

“I think it’s a possibility for him to leave next summer but not something advanced or guaranteed yet, too early; also, he’s now injured.”

