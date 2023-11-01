England international to spark £80m bidding war between Arsenal and Chelsea

The fortunes of both Arsenal and Chelsea in the second half of the Premier League season could be dictated by their dealings in the upcoming transfer window.

At present it’s fair to say that the Gunners are in a healthier position than the Blues, however, the 2023/24 season is still only 10 games old.

With 28 games left to play, that’s a whopping 84 points to play for. Once Mauricio Pochettino gets his side to click, there’s every chance that they’ll climb back into the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

That could be easier to achieve with Brentford’s Ivan Toney in situ.

The England international forward will be champing at the bit to play after eight months out and for £80m, according to the Evening Standard, any other club stands a chance of seeing the hit-man line up for them in the second half of the campaign.

If there’s one thing that Toney guarantees it’s goals.

Chelsea are still suffering in that regard so their need for a proven scorer is obvious, whilst his goals could help push Arsenal forward to their first title in 20 years.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Arsenal had two transfer suitors for important squad player this summer, says Fabrizio Romano 20-year-old with over 100 first-team appearances already is a target for Liverpool Man United’s pursuit of Chelsea ace could kick-start defensive merry-go-round

It isn’t clear at this point with one, either or neither will place a bid for Toney’s services, but it’s not often that a player of his calibre comes onto the market at what is a relative bargain in terms of fees by today’s standards.

At 27 years of age, he remains in his prime as a player, albeit with a little rust after so long out of the game.

Let battle commence…