Ex-Nottingham Forest and Coventry star Ronnie Rees passes away

A number of English football clubs are in mourning today after the news that former Wales winger, Ronnie Rees, had died at the age of 79.

Rees’ professional career took in spells at Coventry City, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest, with three of his four former clubs paying tribute to him on social media.

Able to play on either wing, Rees, who was born in Ystradgynlais, won both the Third Division and Second Division titles whilst with the Sky Blues, for whom he ended up making more than 200 appearances.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Sky Blues and @Cymru winger Ronnie Rees. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed. ? pic.twitter.com/DzORRDiXFb — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 31, 2023

Capped by his national team in the 60s and 70s, Rees stayed in the Midlands and continued his footballing journey at the Baggies before a three year spell at Forest.

He finished his career back in his homeland with Swansea, a club he joined in 1972 for a record fee. Playing for them over 100 times, he cemented his legacy at the Swans before brief spells at both Haverfordwest and Merthyr Town.

Everyone at Swansea City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player Ronnie Rees at the age of 79. He joined the Swans for a then-record fee in 1972 and went on to wear the Swans shirt 100 times over a three-and-a-half year spell. Once a Jack, always a Jack ?? pic.twitter.com/zt0PVDtmHA — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 31, 2023

After his playing days were over, he took on various roles including an administrative one at Cardiff City and as a car worker at Ford’s in Swansea.

At the age of 51 he suffered a life changing stroke which gradually took away his ability to walk and talk and led to him spending his later years in Hengoed Court Care Home.