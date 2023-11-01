Former Manchester City and Sheffield United player retires at the age of just 27

Former Manchester City and Sheffield United player Kean Bryan has had to retire at the age of just 27, it has been announced.

The former defender scored for the Blades in a famous 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford just two years ago, but has now decided to hang up his boots.

Bryan came through as a youngster at Man City but never played a competitive game for the club, instead making a name for himself at numerous other lower-level clubs.

Sheffield United have paid tribute to Bryan, wishing him “all the best” in a post on X today.

Explaining his decision, Bryan said: “A year of new beginnings for me.. I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my Knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.

“Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer and that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.”