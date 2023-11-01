Jarrod Bowen puts Hammers on cusp of Carabao Cup quarter-finals (video)

Who saw this one coming?

West Ham have added a third to their tally against Arsenal during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at the London Stadium.

The Hammers, despite being tonight’s huge underdogs, are putting on a show at home against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

The Hammers took an early lead following an own-goal from Ben White with Mohammed Kudus doubling their advantage in the second half before Jarrod Bowen added the side’s third.

Pictures via BeIN Sports.

