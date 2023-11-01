Journalist claims Bundesliga clubs have made expensive offers for Leeds forward

Graham Smyth has revealed how Georgino Rutter snubbed a potential return to the Bundesliga in favour of helping Leeds United win promotion back to the Premier League.

Speaking on the ‘Inside Elland Road’ podcast recently, Smyth explained how Rutter, 21, who has been in excellent form so far this season, rejected the chance to return to Germany, despite the ‘very good money’ offers coming in for him in the summer.

“You have Rutter, who could not really have been blamed for saying, ‘Actually my four months at Leeds were quite enough thanks you, I’m out of here.’ Yet there was nothing at all. He had options as well,” he said.

“There were Bundesliga clubs who were offering very good money to Leeds for him, and a decision was taken collectively that he would stay at Leeds, and look where we are now.”

Since the start of the season, Rutter, who has five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to eight goals in 27 games in all competitions.