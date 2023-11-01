Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to apparent Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer hint

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe may have appeared to hint that he’ll be completing a transfer to Real Madrid when he becomes a free agent in summer 2024, but Fabrizio Romano insists we shouldn’t read too much into whatever the player did at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Mbappe winked when asked by reporters about ending up at Madrid as his next club, but Romano has provided an update on the France international’s situation in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Real Madrid have long been linked as a future destination for Mbappe, but it seems nothing is going to be decided now, even if the 24-year-old is just months away from becoming a free agent.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer before learning what Mbappe decides to do next, as well as Real’s plans for the summer transfer window, according to Romano, who is one of the most trustworthy journalists when it comes to these matters and never one to sensationalise stories.

“Kylian Mbappe attracted some attention with his reaction to being asked about moving to Real Madrid next summer, but I’m afraid I still have nothing at all to report at this point,” Romano said.

“I don’t expect any big movement now in this moment of the year. Mbappe is focused on PSG and Real Madrid are happy with their current situation, then in 2024 it will become clear what he wants to do with PSG on the contract situation… and at that point, with Real Madrid too.

“We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s nothing happening now, despite stories.”