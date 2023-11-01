Leeds likely to lose highly-rated ace in January with player still keen to move

With Leeds building up a head of steam in the Championship, the last thing Daniel Farke is likely to want is upheaval in the January transfer window.

The all whites went through the mill last summer as new owners, a new manager in Farke and plenty of transfers in and out of the club were a feature of a team very much in transition.

It’s certainly not going to be helpful to the manager if dressing room equilibrium is harmed again, though one player appears to still want to leave Elland Road after not being able to engineer a move during the summer.

According to TeamTalk, 19-year-old, Willy Gnonto, who famously went on strike at the beginning of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, is still hoping for a move away, with Everton likely to rival any moves from clubs in Serie A.

There are still two months to go until the January window opens for business, and plenty can happen between now and then, though it sounds as if something significant needs to happen in order for the player to even think about changing his mind.

A fee of over £20m is likely to be needed in order to secure Gnonto’s services, and with a potential points deduction hanging over Everton’s heads, it’s doubtful that the Toffees would be able to persuade a player that seemingly doesn’t want to play in the Championship, to come to a club that could end up being sent there by season’s end.