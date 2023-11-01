Leeds player’s spell goes from bad to worse after latest omission

As Leeds’ season goes from strength to strength in the Championship, not all of their employees are enjoying the 2023/24 campaign.

After a rocky start to life at Elland Road, Daniel Farke has steadied the ship to such an extent that the all whites are now firmly ensconced in the top three, albeit the gap between themselves and second placed Ipswich Town is a cavernous one.

Currently nine points, this could become 12 if Ipswich win their game in hand.

Nevertheless, that’s a motivational tool that Farke can use to ensure his players are at their best each and every week.

Sooner or later Ipswich or league leaders Leicester City are going to drop points, and Leeds have to be there to feed off of those scraps.

A loss of confidence by either of the top two lets Leeds into the party if the Yorkshire-based outfit have managed to keep pace with them.

One player that isn’t part of Leeds’ fight for promotion but remains their player is Sonny Perkins, currently on loan at League One outfit, Oxford United.

According to Leeds United News, the 19-year-old has played just three minutes since the loan switch in the summer, and has been left out of the Oxford squad for eight games straight, despite no sign of an injury.

It begs the question as to whether that’s good for the player’s morale and confidence, and perhaps Leeds would be better served by recalling him from the loan spell.