Leeds could be forced to sell ‘best player in Championship’ this January

Leeds United could reportedly be in a difficult situation in this January’s transfer window as key player Crysencio Summerville looks likely to leave.

According to latest reports, the talented 22-year-old is attracting Premier League interest again after also being linked with top flight clubs during the summer.

Summerville first burst onto the scene last season but couldn’t do enough to help keep Leeds in the Premier League.

Now, however, he’s continuing to improve in the Championship and he’s bound to be important for Daniel Farke’s side as they chase promotion.

According to transfer journalist Suleyman Ozturk, there is now bound to be fresh interest in Summerville this January.

“He is one of, if not the best player in the Championship,” Ozturk said.

“Clubs will come for him in January. Because they are looking for players who can make a difference. And he can.

“He is important with through passes, pulls two to three opponents with him and can play someone out.

“He reminds me a bit of Kaoru Mitoma. He really is a complete left winger. The Championship is a playground for him.”

