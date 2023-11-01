Man United 0 – 1 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron gives Magpies first-half lead (video)

Newcastle United have taken the lead against Manchester United during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at Old Trafford.

Looking to defend the trophy they won last season, United will be desperate to beat last year’s finalists and progress to the tournament’s quarter-finals.

However, despite naming arguably the stronger of the two teams, Erik Ten Hag once again finds his side trailing after Miguel Almiron fired the away team into a huge first-half lead.

