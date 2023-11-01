Man United 0 – 2 Newcastle: Lewis Hall scores excellent volley (video)

Manchester United are just over 45 minutes from Carabao Cup elimination.

The Red Devils, who won this tournament last season, are facing an early exit after a dominant first half from Newcastle United sees Eddie Howe’s men lead 2-0 before half-time.

Miguel Almiron opened the game’s scoring before full-back Lewis Hall fired in a superb volley to double the Magpies’ advantage and leave Erik Ten Hag’s side facing a huge second half.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

