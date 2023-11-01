Man United 0 – 3 Newcastle: Joe Willock nets superb solo goal (video)

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are within touching distance of exacting their revenge on Manchester United for last season’s Carabao Cup final win.

The Magpies, who travelled to Old Trafford for Wednesday night’s Fourth Round tie, have raced to a 3-0 advantage following what has been another disappointing display from the Red Devils.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea 2 – 0 Blackburn: Raheem Sterling doubles Blues’ lead (video)
Man United 0 – 2 Newcastle: Lewis Hall scores excellent volley (video)
Jarrod Bowen puts Hammers on cusp of Carabao Cup quarter-finals (video)

Miguel Almiron opened the game’s scoring with Lewis Hall doubling Newcastle’s lead before midfielder Joe Willock finished off a brilliant solo effort mid-way through the second half.

More Stories Joe Willock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.