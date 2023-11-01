Man United 0 – 3 Newcastle: Joe Willock nets superb solo goal (video)

Newcastle United are within touching distance of exacting their revenge on Manchester United for last season’s Carabao Cup final win.

The Magpies, who travelled to Old Trafford for Wednesday night’s Fourth Round tie, have raced to a 3-0 advantage following what has been another disappointing display from the Red Devils.

Miguel Almiron opened the game’s scoring with Lewis Hall doubling Newcastle’s lead before midfielder Joe Willock finished off a brilliant solo effort mid-way through the second half.