Man United send scouts to watch Portuguese stopper in blow to Onana

Andre Onana hasn’t covered himself in glory since his move to Man United, with a series of high-profile errors contributing to a poor start to the 2023/24 season for the Red Devils.

The Cameroonian stopper, who is expected to miss almost a month of the season when he travels to the African Cup of Nations early next year, has redeemed himself slightly of late, his last-kick-of-the-game penalty save against Copenhagen in the Champions League being a major highlight.

It seems clear that the club aren’t entirely happy with their purchase, however, as A Bola have noted that the club sent a scout to watch Porto’s Diogo Costa in action.

Costa was believed to have been scouted by the Premier League giant previously, though they settled on Onana as their hoped-for upgrade on David de Gea.

Whether the Portuguese league side will countenance selling their main number one is another question entirely, particularly at the midway point of the season.

Even if Costa didn’t arrive, the fact that United feel that they need to put the feelers out for another high-quality custodian does suggest that they might’ve made an error with Onana.

Ten Hag’s belief in players that he’s worked with before has also come back to bite him in the case of Antony, which poses the question as to whether the manager’s judgment needs to be addressed too.