Manchester United will be desperate to put Sunday’s 3-0 derby defeat behind them.

Preparing to welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to Old Trafford for an important Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday night, Erik Ten Hag will know the importance of bouncing back with a win.

The Magpies won’t be easy opposition though. Howe’s men are once again flying, both domestically and in Europe, and there may not be a better time to play Ten Hag’s struggling Red Devils.

Sitting eighth in the Premier League table on just 15 points after 10 games, United, who also face exit from the Champions League at the group stage after suffering two defeats from their first three games, are on course for an abysmal season.

And while the pressure mounts on Ten Hag, Howe’s men will be looking to capitalise during tonight’s Fourth Round tie.

Ahead of the exciting match, which is a re-run of last season’s showpiece final at Wembley, which saw United come out on top, both teams have named their starting 11s.

Both teams have named several changes, including the home team welcoming Casemiro and Hannibal Mejbri back to their starting lineup.

Newcastle’s starting 11 includes a rare start for summer signing Tino Livramento with former Manchester United loanee Martin Dubravka back in between the Old Trafford goalposts.

Man United lineup vs. Newcastle

? TEAM NEWS ? Erik makes seven changes from Sunday ?#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2023

Newcastle United lineup vs. Man United