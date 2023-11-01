Man United’s pursuit of Chelsea ace could kick-start defensive merry-go-round

The winter transfer window could be a really interesting one for both Man United and Chelsea given that they both appear to be looking at the same targets to bring to their clubs in January.

As CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing, the Red Devils and the Blues are hunting for high-quality centre-backs in order to shore up their defences.

Given that real top-level players in that position are hard to come by, there’s a very real prospect of them trying to outbid each other for the same targets.

In one case in particular, a trade between the Premier League pair could be possible.

Romano noted that Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah will leave the club, even though the 24-year-old’s preference is to stay.

There appears to be no place for him under Mauricio Pochettino and therefore his future lies elsewhere.

According to TeamTalk, that could open the door for United who would challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

It’s believed that Chalobah’s preference is to stay in the Premier League, and to that end, Erik ten Hag could well steal a march on his rivals.

With two months still to go until the January transfer window opens, however, there’s plenty that can happen in the meantime.