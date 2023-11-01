Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton’s cause of death revealed

When any football fan thinks of Manchester United, the first player that springs to mind is Sir Bobby Charlton.

The word ‘legend’ is used far too much in football these days, but it perfectly encapsulates what Sir Bobby was all about.

From surviving the Munich air disaster and coming back to help the Red Devils win the European Cup 10 years later, to helping England to their one and only World Cup to date, not to mention his extensive ambassadorial duties for Man United, everything Sir Bobby did was classy.

It was a very sad day indeed when it was announced that he had died, and now the cause of death has been revealed.

According to The Sun, he had fallen whilst trying to get up from a chair at his care home, The Willows.

More Stories / Latest News Agent admits talks with Newcastle for €30m powerhouse Premier League club looking at Palace ace who wants Champions League football Mauricio Pochettino makes slightly worrying claim about “fragile” Chelsea star who is “suffering”

An inquest heard that he had hit a windowsill and possibly a radiator on the way down and, though it appeared that no lasting damage had initially been done, some back swelling was enough for staff to ensure a health check was carried out.

This led to a move to Macclesfield General Hospital, and it was there that he sadly died of trauma in the lungs, a fall and dementia.

The coroner apparently recorded a finding of accidental death.