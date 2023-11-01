Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has sent a strong message to this current crop of players as they continue to struggle under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are struggling at the moment, putting in a really poor performance as rivals Manchester City beat them 3-0 in a comfortable victory in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Brown played in some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides at Man Utd, and it seems he knows what it takes to step things up a level and perform for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

While it may be easy for some to point the finger at Ten Hag’s decisions and tactics, it seems Brown is firmly of the view that the former Ajax boss remains the right man for the job and that it’s the players who need to improve.

Discussing his old club’s current crisis, Brown exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “I believe in Erik ten Hag and I really like him and what he sets out for the lads. The manager is the manager but it’s the lads on the pitch who need to get the job done. I don’t like throwing blame in different directions.

“When I was a player, it was up to me to do the job to the best of my ability. I feel that there are too many players at the moment not doing that and a lot of it is down to confidence. I do think the players are still behind Ten Hag. Every manager is different. I mean I only had one manager until I went to Sunderland, and then I had eight in five years. It is about getting the right attitude with the manager and knowing what he really wants and understanding him properly.

“I think Ten Hag is strict when he needs to be and now they just need to follow his direction. I don’t want him to lose his job. We have had big big managers here before after Sir Alex Ferguson and no one has quite got it right. So its not the manager that needs changing but the mentality.”