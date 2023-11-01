Man United & Aston Villa scouts impressed by potential transfer target as he scores winner for current club

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Aston Villa scouts have reportedly been impressed by the performances of Brondby winger Nicolai Vallys after he scored the winning goal for his side in front of watching clubs.

The Danish attacker looks a fine talent and it seems both Man Utd and Villa are among his main admirers at the moment, though others from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe have also been keeping an eye on him, according to Ekstra Bladet, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It could be that this is a real opportunity for someone like Villa in particular, as Vallys could move for below €10m, according to the report, meaning he’s very much a realistically affordable option for a club of their size.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United send scouts to watch Portuguese stopper in blow to Onana
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer interest in star who’s set to sign Real Madrid deal tomorrow
Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target with €60m release clause could move in 2024, says expert

Unai Emery is doing hugely impressive work at Villa Park right now, so Vallys could surely see this as a tempting opportunity for him.

The 27-year-old might also be a decent option for United right now as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been hugely disappointing in their time at Old Trafford.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Nicolai Vallys Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.