Manchester United and Aston Villa scouts have reportedly been impressed by the performances of Brondby winger Nicolai Vallys after he scored the winning goal for his side in front of watching clubs.

The Danish attacker looks a fine talent and it seems both Man Utd and Villa are among his main admirers at the moment, though others from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe have also been keeping an eye on him, according to Ekstra Bladet, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It could be that this is a real opportunity for someone like Villa in particular, as Vallys could move for below €10m, according to the report, meaning he’s very much a realistically affordable option for a club of their size.

Unai Emery is doing hugely impressive work at Villa Park right now, so Vallys could surely see this as a tempting opportunity for him.

The 27-year-old might also be a decent option for United right now as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have been hugely disappointing in their time at Old Trafford.