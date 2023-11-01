PIF approves multiple January deals for Newcastle United

PIF have ‘made it clear’ they are prepared to raid the Saudi Pro League in search of a replacement for suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Magpies’ wealthy owners are willing to do business in the January transfer window with teams in Saudi Arabia’s top flight.

?? EXCLUSIVE ?? TT understands PIF are willing to give Newcastle the green light for deals between them and the Saudi Pro League in January, with several targets already emerging… ?https://t.co/T6liT3Br6f — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 30, 2023

Having lost Tonali for 10 months following illegal betting activity, Eddie Howe and his coaching staff are on the lookout for a new midfielder and several names are already under consideration.

Although Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is thought to be Howe’s first-choice signing, other names on the Englishman’s shortlist include Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves and Al-Ahli’s Gabri Veiga.