Premier League club looking at Palace ace who wants Champions League football

Crystal Palace can consider themselves unlucky to have lost a tense London derby against Tottenham last time out, though it’s perhaps the inability to get across the line in the biggest games that has seen one their players signal an intent to leave the club.

At present, Roy Hodgson’s side find themselves in 13th place, amongst a clutch of clubs on 12 points.

They are only five points from sixth placed Newcastle United, and it’s the Magpies that are interested in wantaway defender, Joachim Andersen, according to TeamTalk.

Whilst it’s understandable that every player wants to better themselves, the Eagles have shown under Hodgson that, on their day, they are as capable as anyone else.

Perhaps Newcastle’s fast moving and upward trajectory is what is attracting the 28-year-old and, rather than let the train leave the station, he wants to hop aboard, even if he’s putting the ball in Palace’s court.

“It is clear that this summer I will be 28 years old. It is limited how much money clubs will spend on a 28-year-old, or, if it is for next year, a 29-year-old, so it will have to be soon if something is to happen,” the defender said to BOLD.

“Of course I would like to take a step up, but it is not up to me. I am doing my part to take a step up. All players want to play at the highest level possible and ultimately it is up to the sporting directors to make those choices. I can’t do that much. I’m happy to be at Palace and I have a big role, so that’s what I spend time on.

“The Champions League is always great. I played it in Lyon and got a taste for it. It’s clear that the Champions League is one of the coolest things.”

With rumours that defensive partner, Marc Guehi, could also be the target of other interested parties, it’s difficult to believe that Palace chairman, Steve Parish, would countenance allowing both players to leave.

There’s still plenty of time for the situation to change before the transfer window opens for business in the new year, and Andersen may yet be tempted to stay at Selhurst Park rather than follow Wilfried Zaha’s lead.