There has been transfer interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, but never anything advanced as he’s been keen to commit his future to Los Blancos, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Rodrygo has been superb for Madrid and it’s surely a smart move for the club to keep hold of him for as long as possible, particularly as Romano says there have also been other teams monitoring his situation.

The Brazilian attacker is surely good enough to be a key player for a number of top Premier League sides, but it’s not clear who has shown the strongest interest in the 22-year-old, who is now set to sign a new deal at the Bernabeu tomorrow anyway.

Real Madrid fans will be delighted by this news, as it follows a number of other new contracts for star players such as Vinicius Junior and should also be followed by more soon, with Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde also in line for new deals, according to Romano.

“Real Madrid are on fire with their contract extensions – a new deal has finally been officially confirmed for Vinicius Junior, and I can also say that Rodrygo Goes will sign a new deal at the Bernabeu,” Romano said.

“Rodrygo will put pen to paper on his new contract this Thursday, signing a contract until 2028 with an improves salary. Like Vinicius, his release clause will be €1bn. The agreement is there, and it will be done on Thursday.

“Of course, interest is always there for these kind of top players but there has never been a concrete negotiation with any other clubs over Rodrygo – this is because Rodrygo is 100% focused on Real Madrid, he loves the club and they trust him for present and future. So it was never concrete.”

He added: “Next for Real Madrid will be new deals for Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Eder Militao – the plan is very clear, they want to keep all their best players with long-term contracts. It’s just a matter of time before we have more important announcements to follow Vinicius’ new deal being made official.”