Spurs warned against pursuing deal to sign Real Madrid veteran

Tottenham Hotspur, along with other interested Premier League clubs, could come up short in their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.

That’s according to transfer journalist Paul Brown, who ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if the German midfielder remained with Los Blancos, despite his contract expiring next summer.

Now at the age of 33, Kroos, a serial winner with Madrid, is seeing his game time dwindle, and although still viewed as a valuable player, there is no doubting the German’s inevitable decline – especially with the likes of Jude Bellingham coming through and proving their importance.

Consequently, with this season having the potential to be his last at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kroos, according to The Sun, would like to play in the Premier League before his eventual retirement, and several clubs, including Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, have been linked.

Brown isn’t convinced the five-time Champions League winner will make the switch though, and has instead predicted he could end up signing a new contract.

“Toni Kroos is clearly being offered around to various clubs in Europe,” he told GiveMeSport.

“His representatives have let it be known that he quite fancies playing in the Premier League, and that’s attracted a lot of interest.

“Nobody has firmed that up as yet, but he is a player who lots of clubs in the Premier League have coveted and tried to sign before.

“He is now 33 and not playing the kind of key role that he was for Real Madrid. His contract is coming to an end, so I think this is why there are stories.

“I don’t think he has made his mind up yet about what to do in the future. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he still decided to sign a new deal, if he is offered one, and stay at Real Madrid. He is playing games for them.”

During his nine years with Real Madrid, Kroos, who lifted the 2014 World Cup with Germany, has directly contributed to 120 goals in 430 games in all competitions.