Star Leeds sold offered chance to join Real Madrid

Kalvin Phillips has been offered the chance to join Real Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Central Defense, who claim Phillips, who is likely to leave Manchester City in the January window, is a candidate to join Real Madrid.

It remains unknown if Los Blancos will take the chance to sign Phillips up, but Central Defense’s report claims the former Leeds midfielder, who joined City for £45 million last summer, has been offered to Carlo Ancelotti’s side by his agents at CAA Stellar.

The England international has also been heavily linked with a mid-season transfer to Newcastle United.

During his first, and potentially, last full season at the Etihad, Phillips, who has five years left on his contract, has featured in 27 matches, in all competitions, but has so far failed to register a single goal or assist.

